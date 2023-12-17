The Spy x Family movie shows some of its most exciting scenes in this new trailer.

Spy x Family Code: White will be one of the Forgers' best adventures

Spy x Family has become one of the great protagonists of 2023 thanks to its incredible second season, which has continued to show us the different experiences of the imposted Forger family and the various complications they must face to keep your goals and real identities secret every day.

This year is also being of great relevance for this fun comedy and humor anime due to the premiere of Spy x Family Code: White, the official film of the franchise that represents an unprecedented adventure with enemies never seen before and who have also been seen in a new and intense trailer.

Spy x Family Code: White is excited about his new trailer

Once again it has been the official YouTube channel of TOHO animation the person responsible for sharing the great trailer that has done nothing other than increase even more excitement for the arrival of this ambitious feature film.

In addition to the presence of Yor, Loid, Anya and Bond we have been able to see more scenes of Dimitry and Lucatwo villains who will follow Anya's trail and who seem to be at the service of Snidel, another new character who seems to have positioned himself as the main antagonist and the Forgers' greatest enemy in this adventure. It will not be missing either the humorous aspect that has so much presence in anime, And the trailer has also made it clear to us that there will be a good number of scenes starring little Anya Forger.

Tatsuya Endo, the author of the manga that started this extended franchise, has also contributed to the making of the feature film by making supervisory tasks. The original Japanese voices of its main characters will reprise their respective roles, adding names such as Banjo Ginga y Shunsuke Takeuchi to give voice to the new villains.

Spy x Family Code: White will hit theaters in Japan next December 22th. Although the month and day remain to be specified, the great news was also announced that the film will be broadcast in theaters in Western countries. It is also worth remembering that the story that this production will tell is completely new, that is, it is about an independent adventure and accessible to those who are completely new to the franchise and do not know these charismatic characters.

