Finding a good deal on Christmas Eve is always good news, even more so if you missed it during Black Friday. And that is exactly what is happening right now with the Foreo UFO mini 2. The famous beauty device using facial LED application is currently with a price drop of 61%, which makes it a strong candidate to give as a gift this holiday season – it can be returned until the end of January, don’t worry. Take note and don’t let it escape you.

Foreo UFO mini 2, technological beauty treatment

Foreo is more than known in the beauty sector for its interesting models intended for facial cleansing and treatment, among which are equipment with therapy using LED lights. Thanks to it, the firm maintains that the use of masks is much more effective, helping all its active ingredients to penetrate skin that is more receptive to this type of product.

The UFO mini 2 precisely works along these lines. This small device uses LEDS of 8 colors that replicate, according to the manufacturer, a professional treatment, increasing the effectiveness of masks UFO facials and also being suitable for all skin types. What you feel on the skin is a pleasant sensation of heat that prepares it for subsequent treatments to be much more penetrating since it better facilitates the absorption of ingredients.

The keystrokes generated by the device relax In addition, muscle tension points on the face increase microcirculation and ensure that they help reduce wrinkles and expression lines.

Water resistant and quite compact in size (It only weighs 99 grams compared to the 146 of the UFO 2), it is a device that is easy to store and use, which charges via USB (with this you have 40 uses) and is managed through a mobile app.

In case you are wondering what are the differences regarding the mentioned UFO 2, this is larger, as we have indicated, and offers temperature control, being able to go from heat to cold application. Its price, of course, is also more expensive.

61% discount on Amazon

If you have been thinking about buying it for a while or giving it to someone but its price has put you off (its official cost is 199 euros, which is said soon), you cannot miss this opportunity. And at this time it is possible to buy the UFO mini 2 per only 77 eurosthanks to the incredible price drop that appears in the Amazon showcase.

It is one of their best historical labels, which also makes it an interesting candidate as a Christmas gift. Remember that right now Amazon Spain is offering special returns because it is already in the holiday period, which means you can buy it today and not return it until January 31, 2024 -This way you will not be in a hurry or pressure if you want to save it for Three Kings.

You can buy it in three beautiful colors: fuchsia pink, powder pink or mint green and they all come with a UFO mask kit so you just have to open the box and start enjoying it.