The important creative difference that existed between Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro for the end of season 4, and that most viewers did not like.

During the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, there were many fun, but also controversial, moments that our favorite characters experienced.

And one of these controversial moments that was not understood very well by the community of viewers, but also by part of the cast of actors and actresses, was the end of season 4.

If you remember, the end of season 4 ended with Penny and Raj sleeping togetherapparently after having sexual relations, something that surprised viewers and complicated the beginning of season 5.

In fact, the two producers, both Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, did not agree on the end of season 4.

On one side Chuck Lorre I did want to go for this daring ending in which both characters had sex in bed, but Molaro was totally opposed. It finally aired.

The fact that Penny became a twisted way for Raj and Leonard to solve their problems was a decision that viewers and the protagonists did not like at all.

In the end, Steve Molaro convinced Chuck Lorre to let season 5 not even out there narrative. They wanted to convince that Raj and Penny never had sexual relations.

In this way, in season 5 Raj admitted that they never really had full sexual relationsso in the end it could be said that both friends simply slept together and little else.

However, this didn't excuse the reasons behind the situation, but at least it made everything a little more bearable and made it more convincing that Penny and Leonard would get back together.