Hamas has giant tunnels. Photo/JP Post

GAZA – Hamas tunnels have been recognized by Israel and its allies as having impenetrable durability and technological sophistication. Most recently, Israel revealed that the Hamas tunnels in Gaza can be passed by cars.

The Israel Defense Army (IDF) on Sunday (17/12/2023) released a video of Muhammad Sinwar, the right-hand man and brother of Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, being in a car through a “strategic” level tunnel four kilometers long and 50 meters deep. meters.

In the silent video, Sinwar is seen giving instructions to the driver as they pass through the tunnel at high speed in a fairly modern looking vehicle.

The video is one of many pieces of intelligence evidence that Israel has that Muhammad was personally involved in the development of the tunnel.

According to The Jerusalem Post, this tunnel is the largest and longest in Gaza that the IDF has ever discovered. it directly connects the tip of northern Gaza to Jabalia towards the southern tip of northern Gaza and almost exclusively passes through civilian areas.

Some say that while Yahya is Gaza's leader, Muhammad is its most important operator and would have difficulty controlling Hamas to the same extent without his brother.

Additionally, the IDF said that Hamas terrorists used the tunnels to attack the IDF during the current war and even in the past few days. The terrorist who attacked the IDF from the tunnel a few days ago died in battle with the IDF.

The IDF first began identifying and clearing the tunnel more than a month ago, but the tunnel is so extensive and has so many levels and obstacles, such as blast doors, that it was not ready to be shown to the media until recent days.

These tunnels were discovered by a combination of the special Yahalom Ant Tunnel Unit, engineers, and regular infantry who worked together with various technologies and intelligence to map the entirety of the tunnels.