Suara.com – Ten Rural Banks (BPR) received awards at the 2023 LPS Awards which were held at the Fairmount Hotel, South Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023). The ten banks are PT BPR Jombang Perseroda, Perumda BPR Purwakarta, BPR Sulawesi Mitra Abadi, BPR Regional Bank Karanganyar, BPR Bank Tulungagung, BPR Bank Guna Daya, BPR Kridaharta, BPR Gunung Simping Artha, BPRS Baituridha Pusaka and BPRS Fajar Sejahtera Bali.

The awards given to these ten BPRs were in the category of Most Active Bank in Financial Literacy Activities for PT BPR Jombang Perseroda, Perumda BPR Purwakarta, BPR Sulawesi Mitra Abadi. Then the Most Active and Most Innovative Bank category in Socialization is for BPR Bank Karanganyar Region, BPR Bank Tulungagung, BPR Bank Guna Daya, BPR Kridaharta. Next, the Best BPR category in Reporting Compliance to LPS is for BPR Gunung Simping Artha, BPRS Baituridha Pusaka and BPRS Fajar Sejahtera Bali.

This award was given because they were active in advancing the financial industry in driving the national economy.

“We are holding the LPS Awards event which gives awards to banking industry players who are active in advancing the financial industry in driving the national economy, and this year it is also being expanded to give appreciation to fellow journalists who have helped LPS in increasing public awareness of the role of deposit insurance. ,” said Chairman of the LPS Board of Commissioners Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa in his speech, in Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Main Director of BPR Bank Tulungagung, Suhermin when met at the 2023 LPS Awards night. (Doc: Restu Fadilah/Suara.com)

Meanwhile, the Main Director of BPR Bank Tulungagung, Suhermin expressed his gratitude to LPS and appreciation for all BPR Bank Tulungagung employees who consistently carry out outreach regarding their savings guaranteed by LPS to the public.

“I would like to thank LPS for giving appreciation to BPR personnel, especially BPR Bank Tulungagung which has received an award as the Most Active and Innovative Bank in Socializing the LPS guarantee program,” said Suhermin when met after the event.

In the future, BPR Bank Tulungagung will remain consistent in outreach regarding LPS so that more and more people will be educated and will no longer hesitate to save their money in the bank.

Apart from giving awards to BPR, on this occasion, LPS also gave awards to other banks. The following is a list of recipients of the 2023 LPS Awards:

MOST ACTIVE BANK CATEGORIES IN FINANCIAL LITERACY ACTIVITIES

1. PT Bank Central Asia, Tbk.

2. Bank OCBC NISP

3. PT BPD West Java and Banten

4. Bank Neo Commerce

5. PT BPR Jombang Perseroda

6. Perumda BPR Purwakarta

7. BPR Sulawesi Mitra Abadi

MOST ACTIVE AND INNOVATIVE BANK CATEGORIES IN SOCIALIZATION (Commercial Banks)

1. Bank Rakyat Indonesia

2. Indonesian Sharia Bank

3. BJB Bank

4. Bank OK Indonesia

MOST ACTIVE AND INNOVATIVE BANK CATEGORIES IN SOCIALIZATION (BPR)

1. BPR Karanganyar Regional Bank

2. BPR Bank Tulungagung

3. BPR Bank Guna Daya

4. BPR Kridaharta

BEST BANK CATEGORY IN SCV REPORTING

1. Bank Mandiri

2. Mega Bank

3. Bank of China

4. PT Bank Mestika Dharma

BEST ACA CATEGORY IN REPORTING COMPLIANCE TO LPS

1. BPR Gunung Simping Artha

2. BPRS Baituridha Pusaka

3. BPRS Fajar Sejahtera Bali.