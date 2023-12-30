The 'Florida Joker' has given a “last warning” and wants $5 million from the developer to avoid taking legal action after 'appearing' in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

GTA 6 is the sequel from GTA V that Rockstar made official with a trailer for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 -without PC not even a Steam Deck in sight-, but with moments. And although he didn't like the Florida joker, in his message he now talks about “last warning.”

Since the first video of GTA 6 came to light on December 4, Lawrence Sullivan has been bombarding the studio and users with legal threats and warnings from lawyers due to his similarity in it.

Roger Clark himself responded and advised him to desist, but his TikTok has continued to burn. But after several videos and no response from the creators, Sullivan now issues his final warning.

Although he has also had time to satirize what it would be like to play him in GTA 6since through the same platform he has another video where he has recorded himself with a very well-known UI.

Although we still do not know what the new game in the Grand Theft Auto sagawe do know others from the same study and they can be easily recognized.

In the video that you will be able to see just below these lines, the 'Joker de Florida'He published a video through the streets, with GTA San Andreas interface and music and something else.

But Sullivan also has his serious side – although he sometimes jokes – and warns the Take-Two studio along with a request that he wants to be paid 5 million dollars so as not to sue them.

In a lengthy video clip, the ex-con appears from behind a hedge and begins to demand. He claims to have already had various conversations with lawyers and announced something else after this:

“We have sent you a letter and we are waiting for a response. If we do not receive it by after my birthday, which is January 11, we will take legal action.”

The video begins as always, with the now classic “GTA, we have to talk.” The comments are full of laughter and jokes about what you order and how you do it.

“I want 5 million dollars now, they are harassing me everywhere I go, airports, streets 'you are the Joker of GTA',” the TikToker ended by asking the developers to “bring me my money.”

We don't know how this story is going to end, even though Clark already warned him about it. But at least it seems that Sullivan is getting revenue and popularity out of the matter.

The Rockstar logo after the launch of GTA 6 will remain the same

It is not known so far whether Rockstar Games has been in contact with Sullivan about this dispute or the role – if he even appears – that his supposed alter ego will have in the game when it goes on sale.

The only thing that is known at the moment is that GTA 6 continues with its premiere for 2025 and went confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for now.

The most that is known so far is that the GTA 6 community found Lucía's actress: acted on Law & Order and she is Brazilian, among other details.

These same fans believe they have found the game map with Vice City and the game would be very unlikely on Nintendo Switch 2, according to technical estimates.

Right now the Florida Joker satirizes what it would be like to play with him in GTA 6 and issues a final warning to Rockstar, but who knows what will happen after January 11; or before.