That small device in the image has become a sensation for technology fans. The Flipper Zero, also known as the 'tamagotchi for hackers', allows you to unlock phones, open cars or change the price at gas stations, among other things. In recent weeks it has even proven to be capable of stunning iPhonesbut Apple has managed to take a shortcut.

At the beginning of November we reported how several security experts had discovered that it was possible to use Flipper Zero to knock out iPhones. The system consisted of flooding Apple phones with requests via Bluetooth Low Energy connections, which meant that notifications kept appearing that made the device unusable.

The company has managed to fix the problem in the latest version of iOS 17.2, at least according to tests carried out on both ZDNet and 9to5Mac. The measures taken in this version of the operating system prevent iPhones or even iPads from being flooded with the kind of denial of service attacks with which Flipper Zero could leave them “stunned”:

Apple has not clarified what it has done to solve the problem, but one thing is clear: it is always a good idea to keep your iPhone up to date, but in this case it is even more so, especially if you want to stop being affected by this type of problem. .

Image | Valiant

In Xataka | The fraud of yes: the Police warn of the risk of answering with an apparently harmless word