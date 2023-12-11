The announcement we bring you today will interest Super Mario fans: it is a publication that shows a curious collaboration.

Super Mario

Apparently, we have a new campaign in the form of snacks. Nintendo and IRVINS, the Singapore snack chain, have joined forces to offer Mario-themed snacks. Available at JEWEL, Changi Airport, and their online store, they offer these flavors:

“Hot Boom” Salted Egg Crisps (Bowser packaging). Truffle Fries (Peach Packaging). Fish skin with salted egg (Mario packaging).

This collaboration is Limited Time and will be available while supplies last:

This collaboration is Limited Time and will be available while supplies last.

