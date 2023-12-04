Bonnie’s color was one of the great controversies that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie faced and now the reason for it has been revealed.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film It is one of the great adaptations of the world of video games that has reached the cinema in recent weeks, which is why the sequel would already be officially underway and its premiere could occur much sooner than expected. In addition, new video games about the saga could already be prepared, so it seems that the franchise will continue to live for a long time. After the public reception, one of its managers wanted to explain the great controversy which the film initially faced.

And it is that Bonnie’s color, one of the animatronic protagonists of Five Nights at Freddy’s, has been a source of debate for years in the saga community. Initially, In the movie it also appeared purple.something that the designer Robert Bennet has admitted, in an interview with SFX Magazine. Bennet admitted that he initially “made Bonnie purple”. However, when he clarified the tone of the animatronic with the creator of the video game saga, Scott Cawthonhe stated that “Bonnie is blue”so it was finally decided to change the color to adapt it to the reality of the lore.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is still available in theaters throughout Spain

In this way, if you have not yet gone to the cinema, you still have time to do so to check What has been the final result of this adaptation? cinematography of one of the most illustrious horror sagas in video games.

