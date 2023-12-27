Once Christmas Day has passed, stores have not been slow to launch their campaigns for Three Kings Day. A good example of this is El Corte Inglés with its campaign “Feliz 2024“, where we can find some very interesting offers on all types of devices: from mobile phones to skates and headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





If you're looking to make the jump to a good high-end phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It currently has a good price at El Corte Inglés: 969.90 euros instead of 1,409.90 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this offer integrates a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and offers a QHD+ resolution at 3,080 x 1,440 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its 5,000 mAh battery offers 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging and its rear camera module is made up of a 200 MP main sensor.

Sony WF-1000XM5





On the other hand, if what you are looking for are good Bluetooth headphones at a very low price, the Sony WF-1000XM5 We can also find them greatly discounted in the El Corte Inglés campaign: for 199 euros instead of 319 euros.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are Bluetooth headphones with a compact and lightweight design that integrate 8.4mm drivers and they have an active noise cancellation system. They also offer high-resolution audio thanks to their compatibility with the LDAC codec, they have gesture control and position detection and their battery offers approximately autonomy of up to 8 hours of playback with ANC activated (up to 24 hours with charging case).

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite





During El Corte Inglés' Happy 2024 campaign we can also find interesting offers on electric scooters, as is the case of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Litewhose usual price is 399.99 euros and now we have it in the store for 299.99 euros.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite is an electric scooter that reaches a maximum speed of 25 km/h and has dimensions of 1110 x 490 x 1130 mm and a weight of 15.9 kilos. Its 5,200 mAh battery offers approximately autonomy of up to 20 kmhas a drum brake system with eABS, impact-resistant tires and side, front and rear reflectors with lights.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite

Xiaomi 13T





Another of the phones that we can find at a very good price in the El Corte Inglés campaign is the Xiaomi 13T, whose discount leaves it at a price of 499.90 euros instead of the usual 659.90 euros. Of course, at PcComponentes we can find a better price, since we have it for 459.99 euros.

The Xiaomi 13T is a phone that integrates a 6.67-inch CrystalRed AMOLED screen and offers a resolution FullHD+ (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It integrates the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor and the Mali-G610 GPU, it has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its 5,000 mAh battery supports 67W fast charging and its rear camera is made up of a 50 MP main sensor.

MacBook Air 13 (2020)





We can also find good prices on laptops, and in this case we have the MacBook Air 13 (2020) with a good reduction: 969 euros instead of 1,219 euros. Of course, we have it for 959 euros at MediaMarkt, another 959 euros at PcComponentes and also for 959 euros at Fnac.

The MacBook Air 13 (2020) is a laptop that integrates a 13.3 inch IPS screen and offers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It comes equipped with Apple's M1 processor and has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its operating system is macOS 10.15 Catalina and it has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

