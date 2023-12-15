United Launch Alliance (ULA) needs a little more time to launch the first US lunar mission in more than 50 years. The launch will also mark the debut of the Vulcan Centaur rocket, which uses methane engines from Blue Origin (Jeff Bezos' aerospace company). In addition, it will send the DNA of the original Star Trek actors into space.

One incomplete trial and one successful. ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket has undergone two wet tests (WDR) in recent days, one incomplete and the other successful.

A wet test consists of loading the rocket with propellants and carrying out all the ground procedures of a launch until the moments prior to starting the engines. The first rehearsal “took a long time, so we didn't finish it completely,” Tory Bruno said., executive director of ULA. The second “it was great” and was completed in the expected time.

From Christmas Eve to after Three Kings. Despite the progress, repeating the test has meant a new delay for the mission. The December 24 launch window has been ruled out. The next window opens on January 8, and lasts four days (this is a lunar mission, so it has to launch when the Earth and Moon are in specific positions).

A few weeks delay is nothing compared to what we have expected so far. The debut of the Vulcan Centaur has been delayed since 2019, either because the BE-4 engines were not ready, because the load was not ready or because the upper stage of the rocket exploded during tests.

First lunar parcel mission. The ULA rocket was chosen to launch NASA's first CLPS mission, in which a private spacecraft will carry commercial and scientific payloads to the surface of the Moon. The ship is the Peregrine lunar module from the Astrobotic company. It measures two meters high by two and a half wide and can carry up to 90 kg of cargo.

Peregrine will carry nine NASA instruments to the Moon, including several spectrometers to study lunar regolith and radiation on the satellite. Additionally, it will carry cargo from other companies and organizations, such as a time capsule from the Arch Foundation and a plaque with the private key to 1 bitcoin from a cryptocurrency company.

The DNA of Star Trek actors. Also on board the rocket will be a shipment from the commemorative flight company Celestis, which will include DNA samples from the cast of 'Star Trek' actors Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan, as well as the series' creator, Gene Roddenberry, and his wife, actress Majel Barrett Roddenberry.

As for Peregrine, it will spend between three and 33 days traveling between Earth and the Moon, and between 4 and 25 days in lunar orbit, according to NASA. The unmanned mission is scheduled to land in Sinus Viscositatis (literally, the Bay of Stickiness), an area close to that of the 1969 Apollo 12 mission. The United States has not landed on the Moon since 1972.

Image | ULA

In Xataka | NASA needs some lunar samples collected by China. And for this he will have to break the law