With December come juicy discounts when it comes to liquidating stock on new and semi-new vehicles, so it is possible that you have just gotten a car with Android Auto. If you already had one but weren't sure how to get the most out of it, I want to share some of my star configurations and applications to squeeze its full potential.

Remove apps I don't need. When you connect your mobile to Android Auto, those applications that are compatible with the car system will appear. Android Auto is nothing more than a reflection of what's on your phone, so it's easy to configure everything from your phone.

The first thing I do when I get into a car with Android Auto is delete applications that I don't want to appear on the screen. To do this, all you have to do is open the Android Auto settings on your mobile (you can access it by typing “Android Auto” in the search bar of your mobile settings) and go to the “customize app menu” section.

From here, we will eliminate from the list those apps that we are not going to take advantage of. In my case, I don't need apps like Google Podcast, YouTube Music or Messages on my vehicle screen.

I make sure the night mode is set to automatic. One of the best features of Android Auto is that the maps work with automatic night mode. Every time we enter a garage, tunnel or it gets dark, dark mode will be activated, preventing the screen from dazzling us.

I activate the start with the phone locked. This option is usually disabled by default, but its name indicates that it is quite useful. Even if your phone is locked, Android Auto will start automatically when you connect it to the car. A feature to save time and avoid distractions.

Some of my favorite apps

Waze. Waze is well above Google Maps in interface. It uses Google maps, but in this case it shows us radars, checkpoints, cars stopped on the road and all those dangers that we may encounter on our journey.

TomTom AmiGO. Not as well-known as Google Maps or Waze, TomTom AmiGO has a peculiarity that both apps do not have: it shows the average speeds on the speed cameras. If we have entered a little late, we can control whether the average drops when we reach the last radar.

TuneIN. This is one of the best radio apps for Android. High quality sound and an interface that is usually above what we see in the car itself. As they are radio stations that broadcast online, we do not have to tune in to content with TuneIn.

CarStream. It is a somewhat more complex app to install but, in short, it is used to play YouTube videos in our car. Our colleagues at Xataka Android explain how to install it.

Car stop. Fermata fulfills the same purpose, but with those videos and movies that we have downloaded on our phone. Here you have the tutorial to download it.

Image | Google

In Xataka | Android Auto adds one of the most anticipated functions: knowing where you have parked the car