In other countries, such as the US, cinemas with luxury experiences that include beds for several people are not strange, but this trend of cinema exhibition had not reached Spain. Until now, they will incorporate it the rooms that Cinesa has in the Parque Principado Shopping Center, in Oviedo. The cinemas already have four LUXE rooms and seven conventional rooms.

In the LUXE there were already reclining seats, but two of them will be renovated to include these beds with space for three people. To access them you will have to pay a special price that Cinesa has made public by opening reservations for the future use of the beds on its website: 15 euros for a bed for one person, 21 for a bed for two and 24'99 for the three. By the time the planned renovations are completed in April, the entire Parque Principado cinema will have ten LUXE screens.

In its incessant combat against its new great enemy, streaming platforms and increasingly comfortable and economical devices (televisions, projectors) that allow you to watch movies at home, the rooms have been proposing experiences for some time premium For your customers. Cinesa itself, in fact, announced a little less than a year ago a flat rate that generated confrontations with the owners of more modest theaters.

Since the massification of streaming platforms and the forced drop in collections with the pandemic (accentuated by decisions such as that of Warner, which began to release its most powerful films directly on HBO Max for a season) theaters are testing new formulas so that Going to the movies has more incentives than staying at home. The unprecedented success of Taylor Swift's docu-concert is a ball of oxygen and hope for a business that has to manage to survive with resources as extravagant as installing beds in movie theaters.

Header: Cinesa

