Gradually, little by little. You may have noticed too. Ukraine and Russia no longer fill covers or news openings. The conflict between both countries has been losing strength and media interest. But yes, there was a day when the world set its eyes on Russia. A day in which the focus was on who remained and who did not stay on Russian soil.

And, as a consequence, there came a real rout of companies that, more or less interested, more or less reluctantly, they abandoned all activity in the country. The automotive industry also largely turned its back on the country led by Vladimir Putin.

Consequently, Russia has had to find ways to keep alive an industry that remains more than necessary, especially in a country at war. Last summer we learned that it has had to put prisoners to work in its factories, due to lack of sufficient labor. Also that China, once again, has been one of the great beneficiaries of the situation.

And in this trail of unexpected news, the last one has arrived that, of course, we did not see coming.

Neither electric car nor the first but, yes, we all think the same

As one might imagine, “the first Russian electric car” has spread like wildfire on social networks. The main problem with this beautiful viral story is that, indeed, it is not the first Russian car.

The car that stars in these lines and that has filled the network with memes and jokes is a prototype from the Moscow Polytechnic University, according to the Russian newspaper RBC. The media explains that it is a heavy electric quadricycle project. That is, it would be a vehicle that could be compared to the so-called “cars without a license” in Spain.









The point is that it is a prototype to test the development of the software that would be installed inside the car. The creators are the engineers of Avtotor, a company that throughout its history has had agreements with BMW, General Motors and Chery. Yes, the Chinese group Chery.

Therefore:

We are not looking at a car that is going to be mass produced. We are not, in terms of homologation, dealing with a car. We are not facing the first Russian electric car.

And, yes, let's get to the elephant in the room: it's ugly. How ugly? Here, let each one judge. On my particular scale of ugliness, I would give it a: “ugly but attractive.” I'm not even talking about an “ugly but interesting” like I would give to the first generation of the Fiat Multipla or the “Japanese-style ugly” of the Nissan Cube. It's certainly years away from the “unremarkable horrible” I'd give a SsangYong Actyon for me.

The Avtotor Amber or the Amber Auto, as some media claim that the vehicle has been registered, has a particular grace. It looks like a Lego piece with a factory defect to which they added two headlights where they didn't belong. Without a doubt, it looks like the strangest and most peculiar delivery van in history.









So what is it

As we say, from the information we have been able to collect, the vehicle that has caught so many eyes on the Internet is, in reality, a prototype electric quadricycle, developed by Avtotor through the Moscow Polytechnic University. RBC points out that the final vehicle would not have to show this image but that the goal is to mass produce it in 2025.

As much as the viral formula of “the first Russian electric car” may work, we have to say that we are not looking at that car. Because, as we said, the only thing that seems to be true in that headline is that it is electric.

In fact, a quick search is enough to verify that Lada has already started production of the Lada e-Largus, a converted Dacia MCV, which the brand defines as an electric SUV with a range of 400 km, according to the NEDC cycle (more lax than the current WLTP by which it has been replaced).

In order to carry out these projects, it is evident that Russia is needing Chinese help in the provision of raw materials and components. That Avtotor has been around for more than a decade working side by side with Chery It is likely that it has helped us to have seen this peculiar electric vehicle prototype.

