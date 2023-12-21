Standing out is essential, but the recently presented Russian electric car, Avtotor Amber, has attracted attention for unexpected reasons. This creation of the Moscow Polytechnic University, although innovative, has aroused more laughter than admiration.

The Russian electric car, Amber, has become the target of numerous memes and sarcastic comments online. From its appearance to its technological claims, it seems that it has failed to convince the public. It has earned a place among the ugliest cars in history. Will it be the end result or will they have to take a step back?

Visually, Amber's electric car has been compared to everything from clown shoes to an unconventional cross between a Mini Cooper and a DHL van, and even a new enemy in the Pixar movie Cars.

The atypical design has led to a wave of humorous reactions on social networks. It joins a select competition, which has been pointed out by forum members to the Fiat Multipla, the Reliant Robin, the Pontiac Aztek or the Tata Nano.

Meme Amber Car social networks

So much so that The company would have assured that it is not the final model, just a universal support to test the prototype. We cannot know if it is a step back or a reconversion strategy in the face of poor acceptance.

On a technical level, the first ruco electric car, a priori, would not contribute anything new. Its significant achievement for the Russian automobile industry is that it is a completely national project, but the debate over its aesthetics has overshadowed any technical advances it may offer.

Serial production of the Russian electric car by the end of 2024

The Moscow Polytechnic University, responsible for this design, has strived to create an electric car completely made with Russian components. However, this ambition seems to have fallen short in terms of visual appeal.

Avtotor, the manufacturer behind Amber, has ambitious plans. Series production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a goal of manufacturing 50,000 vehicles a year, according to Archyde. But will it be enough to overcome its initial reputation?

Regarding this production, Avtotor not only plans to assemble these cars, but also independently sell key components such as electric motors and batteries. This is an important step for Russia's technological self-sufficiency in the electric car sector.

Despite these efforts, The design of the Amber, the first 100% Russian electric car, has raised doubts about its success in the market. Online reactions range from disbelief to ridicule, with many users questioning both its aesthetics and viability.

Although the intention of Avtotor and Moscow Polytechnic University is laudable, it seems that Amber will have to face a difficult path to earn the respect and admiration of the public and industry experts.

The Avtotor Amber, although a technical achievement for Russia, has earned an unenviable place in automotive history. Not only for being the first Russian electric car, but also for being one of the possibly least attractive vehicles in history.