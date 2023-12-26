According to several sources, information has been leaked about the new Captain America installment and possible changes in Avengers 5.

Christmas Day brought us more than just gifts and celebrations: a couple of rumors about two of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios, “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” These leaks, yet to be confirmed, promise to change the perception of what Marvel has in store for its fans.

An epic battle in the White House

According to information from the MTTSH source, “Captain America: Brave New World” would conclude with a unique confrontation in the White House itself. Imagine this: Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, taking on the Red Hulk, a role that could fall into the hands of Harrison Ford. The confrontation is not the only surprising thing; he fate of red hulkalso known as President Ross, remains in the air, suggesting his possible death or an irreversible transformation.

As for “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the rumor is even juicier. People say that The Beyonder, a key character in the Marvel universecould be the main villain, offering Marvel Studios an “excuse” to recastear a Kang. This suggests that, despite Jonathan Majors' firing on assault charges, Kang will remain a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Changes in Avengers 5 and surprises from the multiverse

Although the title “The Kang Dynasty” has been scrapped for “Avengers 5,” it is expected that The multiverse plays a crucial role in “Secret Wars”. We could see the return of iconic characters like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., along with a new lineup of heroes. Also, let's not rule out appearances from characters from Marvel's Fox era, including the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and the versions of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Although these rumors may be uncertain, it is almost certain that “Avengers: Secret Wars” will highlight a wide cast of heroes facing multiple villains. Doctor Doom, expected in the post-credits scene of “Fantastic Four”, and The Living Tribunal are two names that resonate with fans.

These rumors, although unconfirmed, fuel the imagination of fans and generate expectations about what Marvel Studios has in store for us.. Are these spoilers true? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, speculation continues to fuel the excitement of Marvel fans.

What is clear about the future of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues its epic expansion with the next phases, promising to take fans on a roller coaster of emotions, adventures and surprises. With the Phase 5 and 6, Marvel not only focuses on continuing the stories of beloved characters, but also introducing new heroes and villainsthus expanding the vast tapestry of its narrative universe.

One of the key features of the next phases is the emphasis on multiverse explorationa concept that was introduced and explored in Phase 4. This exploration promises to not only take characters to different realities and dimensions, but also to present alternative versions of known heroes and villains, a strategy that offers unlimited narrative possibilities.

Furthermore, it is expected that the Inclusion of characters from Marvel's Fox era, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, play a crucial role. This not only will revitalize classic franchises, but will also allow for exciting crossovers and collaborations. This integration has been long anticipated and could be one of the most exciting aspects of the next phases.

Lastly, Marvel continues its tradition of surprise fans with unexpected twists and new adaptations. With films and series that explore diverse genres and themes, from comedy to cosmic drama, the MCU is ready to keep its fans on the edge of their seats. Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU will not only continue to build on the foundation already established, but also will take the Marvel universe to new and unexplored territorieskeeping the franchise fresh and exciting.