The first reactions from critics put the second season of What If…? better than the first with its first two chapters and highlighting the new story arc

On a recent night, a cinematographic event filled Walt Disney’s studios with magic. There, filmmakers, press and special guests gathered to an exclusive screening of two unreleased episodes of “What If…?” season 2. Hosted by executive producer Brad Winderbaum, this special event not only offered a window into new animated worlds, but also included a Q&A with director and executive producer Bryan Andrews, writer and executive producer AC Bradley and writer/producer Matthew Chauncey.

Attendees, with permission to share their impressions, left social networks ablaze with their comments. Among the notable episodes were “What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” y “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”. According to these first testimonies, the season promises to surpass its predecessor, both in fun and originality. While it is common to take these publications with caution, it cannot be denied the palpable emotion and expectation that these episodes have generated.

The innovation in the animation of ‘What If…?’

Season 2 of “What If…?” goes deeper into the multiverse, with The Watcher guiding viewers through a cosmos of infinite possibilities. This season is characterized by twisting and revisiting classic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an all-star vocal cast that includes many actors reprising their iconic roles. This time, Fan-favorite characters like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan take center stage.

The episodes, directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1), and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8), promise a mix of adventure, excitement and, of course, that touch of Marvel that we like so much.

What makes this new season of “What If…?” It is its premiere format: a new episode every night, starting December 22. This unusual approach keeps fans constantly on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next twist in the Marvel universe. With executive producers such as Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley at the helm, there is no doubt that this season will be a roller coaster of emotions and surprises.

The best arcs of the first season

The first season of “What If…?” stood out for its Bold exploration of alternative narrative arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them, el episodio “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” won praise for reinventing the iconic Black Panther character, showing him as a charismatic and adventurous Star-Lord. This reinterpretation not only changed T’Challa’s trajectory, but also offered a fresh and emotional look at intergalactic relations.

Another episode that stood out was “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”. This installment delved into the psyche of Stephen Strange, taking him down a dark and heartbreaking path as he attempts to alter an unchangeable tragic event. This episode was acclaimed for its emotionally complex narrative and its impressive visualssetting a high standard for the series.

El capítulo final, “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?”, was an epic finale that tied together several narrative threads of the season. This episode saw the Watcher recruiting heroes from different realities to face a common threat, creating a multidimensional team. This convergence of stories not only demonstrated the Unlimited creativity of the Marvel multiversebut also set an exciting precedent for future seasons of “What If…?”