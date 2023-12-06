There is still a milestone to meet on the Moon: that a private company is capable of launching a lunar module that lands on our satellite. If everything goes fine, United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic will fulfill this dream with the Peregrine lunar modulewhich carries different cargo from seven countries.

It is the first mission of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which pays money to private companies to transport scientific instruments to the Moon. Much cheaper than doing it by NASA itself. With that money, private companies can finance their rockets and lunar modules.

NASA has already contracted eight flights with five different companies. The first one will be Astrobotic’s Peregrine mission.

The first private mission to land on the Moon

This company has manufactured the Peregrine lander. It is named after the fastest bird on Earth, the peregrine falcon. It has a size of 2.5 x 1.9 meters, and weighs 1,283 Kilos, including the 20 “packages” that it will transport. Five from NASA, and another 15 from different countries.

Most are scientific experiments, but there are some that are quite questionable:

In the cargo, which will remain on the Moon, there is a coin-shaped Bitcoinwhich has a real Bitcoin inside, as well as a plate with a copy of the Genesis Block, the first Bitcoin block to be mined. Also 80,000 messages from childrenand even ashes of deceased people, which will be deposited on the Moon by the company Elysium Space.

The Peregrine module will be launched into orbit on December 24, on the first trip of the Vulcan Centaur, United Launch Alliance’s new rocket. The place module will circle the Earth several times to gain speed, using the planet as a “catapult” to travel to the Moon:

If everything goes fine, Peregrine will land on the Moon on January 25a month after launch.

I would be the first private mission to land on the Moon. A Japanese company already tried it a couple of years ago, but the rocket crashed during landing.