We were all waiting for the moment when someone, somehow, somewhere would post an image of the Ducati motocross bike. As much as the project managers tried to avoid this, in the age of social media and smartphones it is not possible to keep a secret hidden. Especially if so sought after. So it happened, above you see the first photo of the cross Ducati; a realistic image of the motorbike, a left side view, almost complete. The photo is in low resolution, but many details can be seen and analysed.

First of all the design; this is unlikely to be the case. The plastics are clearly Honda although not original. The most attentive will not have missed the profile of the CRF Evolution plastic kit from Rtech which reinterpreted the shapes of the CRF by putting an alternative kit on sale. Below you can see the photo, easily comparable with the one above. The only differences are in a number of slots on the side number holder, evidently to feed the filter box (which seems very bulky). So we will discover the definitive forms of the Ducati later. Why use this plastic kit? To confuse ideas, to avoid immediately revealing the definitive design or, more simply, because the definitive ones have not yet been chosen or are not ready.

Everything else, however, is plausible. Let's start with the frame, which is an aluminum perimeter also in this case very similar to that of the Tokyo manufacturer. But, comparing the images with the Honda skeleton, they are noticeable differences in the inclination of the side beams, in the cradle and in the positioning of some details such as the attachment of the mono, the lower beam, the connection with the frame. The swingarm is all its own, boxed in aluminium. The suspensions don't look good, but rumors have spoken of Showa material both for the fork and for the mono, which works on a linkage. The image clearly shows us that you are using an alloy tank.

Let's get to the engine: probably double-tree (but it is not clear), certainly with desmodromic distribution. The advantages of this choice are numerous (among these the possibility of easily reaching high rpm, being able to manage the closing of the valves mechanically and not through the springs), theThe disadvantage is the size of the head which is actually significant. The engine is large and develops very upwards with an original body and design.

This is what you see in this photo and it is the current state of affairs. The Ducati cross bike is in the first stage of development and must be evaluated as such. The project is a long-term one and it is not at all certain that what seen in this photo (and analyzed in this article) will then be chosen as definitive.