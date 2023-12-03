After already knowing its final trailer and its launch trailer, we now have a most interesting new detail related to Nintendo Switch. It is related in this case to the launch of Square Enix, the promising Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This is the new game the monster battle spin-off series launching on Nintendo Switch in December. Now the first note you received has been confirmed. On Famitsu’s part, they have given 9/9/9/9which gives a total of 36/40. That’s an average 9/10, outstanding!

Remember that the game was released on December 1, 2023. In this installment of Dragon Quest, players will partner with Psaro, a curse-stricken prince, and his friend Rose, as they journey through the demonic kingdom of Nadiria. They will explore this world, recruiting monsters that can then be fused to generate higher-powered allies. With robust equipment, they will face off against adversaries as they traverse and change the seasons on their journey. All in all, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince seems to be a promising game.

We leave you with the final trailer as well:

