First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced his resignation as both First Minister and leader of the Welsh Labor Party. Drakeford, who took office in 2018, had promised that he would only be in government for five years: he will however remain in office until his party chooses his successor, which is expected to happen in March next year.

Drakeford is 69 and describes himself as deeply socialist. He had said early on that he would step down in 2024, and rumors of this had increased after his wife, Clare, died earlier in the year. However, the announcement came at a surprising time: next week, in fact, the Welsh government is expected to announce the budget law, the one with which it establishes how it will spend public money for 2024, and several ministers in Drakeford's government have said that it will be a operation more complex than usual. The government of Wales, which is part of the United Kingdom, has limited powers, however: it is responsible for some rather limited fields, including health and education.

According to former Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones, Drakeford decided to resign early to ensure that the campaign to find his replacement does not overlap with that for the UK parliamentary elections, which will be held in January 2025.