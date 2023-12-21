In Argentina, thousands of people gathered in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to take part in the first major protest demonstration against the economic measures announced by the new government of Javier Milei, the ultra-liberal and far-right economist who won the recent presidential elections in the country. A few days after taking office, the Milei government had announced some rather drastic measures, such as the devaluation of the peso and large cuts in public spending, which it had extensively covered during an eccentric and extreme electoral campaign: the protest was led by groups that mostly represented unemployed people and took place relatively peacefully.

Milei was elected at a time when Argentina continues to go through a very serious economic crisis, with inflation at 147 percent and rampant poverty. Among other things, his government has said it will reduce the value of Argentina's currency, the peso, against the US dollar by 50 percent and will also limit subsidies for energy and transportation.

The protesters took part in a march headed towards Plaza de Mayo, the city's main square, which is located in front of the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentine president and his government. Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the left-wing Polo Obrero protest group, told a local radio station that the demonstration had been organized peacefully and that participants did not want “any kind of confrontation.” At the beginning of the demonstration there were clashes between the police and some demonstrators which ended with the arrest of two people, and the entire procession was guarded by police in riot gear. At the moment it is not clear how many people participated, but the square was more or less half filled.

Towards the end of the demonstration, the organizers called on the country's main trade unions to call a general strike in protest. Meanwhile, in a speech broadcast on radio and TV, Milei announced around 300 new interventions which he said would be “the first steps towards the reconstruction of the country”. Among other things, he has talked about privatizing state-owned companies, deregulating the mining sector, eliminating export limits and reducing protections for people and leasehold businesses.

The new president's government said it would allow the protests, but also threatened that anyone who participated would risk losing their right to receive state benefits. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich also announced a new “protocol” designed to maintain public order that extends police powers and was seen by some groups as an attempt to criminalize protests.

