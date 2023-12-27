For months now, many dogs in the United States have been contracting a respiratory disease that seemed to fit in with no other. It usually lasts between four and six weeks, causes mild bronchitis and can lead surprisingly easily to pneumonia. Apart from that, no one knows much more and that, of course, is a problem.

So much so that the United States Department of Agriculture collected samples from dogs from more than 14 states and has analyzed them in depth. The problem is that he hasn't found anything.

What's going on? As we said, the monitoring and early warning teams of the American Veterinary Association have been concerned for months. Cases of this mysterious respiratory disease have been occurring throughout the United States and efforts to determine its exact origin were proving fruitless.

For this reason, at the end of November (and keeping in mind that holidays and festivities were an especially ideal time for the disease to spread even further) they gave a general warning. It does not seem likely that the disease will jump to humans: but from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, many people leave their animals in kennels (or travel with them to houses with other dogs) and that could constitute an epizootic risk.

The alarm was immediate and, in the first days of December, the North American Department of Agriculture announced that it was going to take action on the matter.

They have done? During these weeks, several laboratories of the National Network of Animal Health Laboratories and the National Veterinary Service have collected samples, genetically sequenced the samples and, as I said, they have found nothing.

Or, to be precious: the analyzes have not found new pathogens nor have they discovered any common cause that would explain the boom in sick dogs. Through sequencing, they have identified a good handful of canine infectious respiratory diseases that we already knew about, but none of this explains the simultaneous appearance of dozens of cases throughout the country.

Do they mean it's nothing? No, it's too early to say. As they explain, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service teams continue working on the matter, but for now nothing is clear.

However, the possibility is there. As Ithaca (New York) veterinarian Brian Collins recalled to The Guardian, “there are outbreaks of respiratory diseases every year and it is not something that should necessarily surprise us.” With the little information that was on the table, it didn't seem like a good idea to “unnecessarily isolate some dogs from others without a real cause for concern.” And, of course, it is not an ungeneralized opinion.

And now that? To wait. There aren't many more options left. In recent years we have seen outbreaks of mysterious diseases become statistical “oddities.” It is possible that we will encounter something similar. However, no possibility should be ruled out.

Imagen | Jesse Schoff