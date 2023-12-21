The history of the DC Universe is so rich and complex that the return of the publisher's first overt hero presents him as a kind of Doctor Strange.

DC Comics' first gay hero is now as Doctor Strange. The publisher's openly gay hero, known as Stranger, makes a strong return in the story It's A Bunkerful Life featured in the Christmas anthology Twas The 'Mite Before Christmas.

The story brings Stranger together with Bunker, another queer hero of the DC Universe, and highlights the importance of positive representation. This comic highlights how Strange, through his existence, makes a difference in the world. A truly necessary message for a large part of DC Comics readers.

In this story, Strange mystically appears from a portal, wearing an outfit that is strikingly reminiscent of that of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Universe, but within DC Comics. With his return, Stranger has gained a certain heroic status, similar to that of the Master of the Mystic Arts competition.

Who really is Strange, the gay hero of DC Comics?

Originally created as one of DC's New Guardians, Stranger was initially portrayed in a stereotypical manner before being redesigned and scrapped. However, he returned in the comic Midnighter and Apollo with a stronger role as an experienced sorcerer. A role with which he now seems more comfortable.

Although this return is not his first resurrection, the fact that Strange takes on similar aspects to the Doctor Strange It could be his opportunity to establish himself as an essential pillar in the DC Universe.

His nature already alludes to Marvel's Master of the Mystic Arts, and establishing himself as one of the most prominent mystics of DC Comics could fill a gap in your narrative universe.

Furthermore, this rebirth offers a redemption for an often underrated character and mistreated in the past, allowing him to shine in a new story arc.

Of course, Strange is one of the most unknown superheroes in the DC Universe. One of those characters who, for the moment, have not transcended beyond the vignettes. But who, if given the opportunity, would surely attract attention and adjust to the cultural standards of the time we are living in right now.