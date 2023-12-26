It is impossible for us particle physics enthusiasts not to get excited about what CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) has in its hands right now. The physicists and engineers at this prestigious laboratory located very close to Geneva and next to the border between Switzerland and France are working on fine-tuning the particle accelerator that is going to succeed the LHC (Large Hadron Collider) that has brought us so much joy in recent years.

The HL LHC (High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider or high luminosity LHC), which is what this machine will be called, will not actually be a new particle accelerator. It is being built on the basis of the LHC, although, yes, the FCC (Future Circular Collider), which will presumably be the accelerator that will take over from the HL LHC, will be a completely new machine. It will have a circumference of 100 km (the current LHC measures 27 km), and its construction will begin in 2038.

In any case, what we are interested in reviewing now is that the HL LHC will seek to put in the hands of scientists the possibility of developing new physics and expanding our knowledge in the field of particle physics. In short, to tear down the walls of the Standard Model. To make this possible it has been designed to be capable of producing no less than 40 million collisions per second. That's where it is. And if the CERN itinerary is not altered by any unforeseen event, it will be ready in 2030.

The first foreign parts of the HL LHC have begun to arrive at CERN

A note before moving forward for clarification: luminosity is measured in inverse femtobarns, so each one of them is equivalent to 100 trillion collisions between protons. Of course, these are trillions on a long scale, so an inverse femtobarn is 100 million million collisions. As we can imagine, a greater number of collisions between particles allows scientists to gather more information, so that once it has been thoroughly analyzed it can help them infer new knowledge.

The new magnets of the HL LHC are capable of generating a magnetic field of 12 Tesla

To increase in such a notable way the number of collisions between particles, or, what is the same, the luminosity of the accelerator, it is necessary to develop much more powerful magnets that are capable of reaching an energy level of at least 7 TeV (teraelectronvolts). It's truly outrageous. The interesting thing is that the new magnets at the HL LHC are an engineering marvel. They are made of a niobium and tin alloy that acquires superconductivity when cooled with supercritical helium to a temperature of -269 ºC.

This property is very important, there is no doubt about it, but their true superpower is precisely a consequence of this characteristic: these magnets are capable of generating a magnetic field of 12 Tesla. To put this figure in context we only have to notice that the intensity of the Earth's magnetic field on the surface of our planet ranges between 25 and 65 microtesla (one microtesla is equivalent to one millionth of a tesla). Only with such a powerful magnetic field is it possible to confine the hadron beams with the necessary precision at the collision points of the ATLAS and CMS detectors.

Just a few days ago and after a month of travel, the first of the ten magnets destined for the collision points, manufactured in the USA by Fermilab, arrived at CERN. What the CERN technicians have received are, in reality, two magnets 4.2 meters long each one that once assembled will work side by side with the 7.2 meter magnet with the same characteristics that has been manufactured at CERN itself. The video that we leave you below these lines shows how the CERN technicians have carried out the very delicate manipulation of these magnets. We are already rubbing our hands because we want them to come into action no later than 2030.

