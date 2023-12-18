The big N has the start of the year prepared with new multiplatform and exclusive games.

Nintendo Switch has prepared the premiere of several exclusives in 2024

Join the conversation

With the new year about to start, all consoles are preparing to receive new games. One of them is Nintendo Switch, which, although it is true that it will begin 2024 with multiplatform proposals such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, will receive its first major exclusive title with Another Code: Recollectionwhich will arrive on January 19 although now it has a free demo.

The title was presented at the last Nintendo Direct in September as a collection that will include the improved versions of Another Code: The Two Memoriesclassic original Nintendo DS graphic adventure, and Another Code: R – Beyond Memory, exclusive to Wii. Fully improved for the hybrid console, the collection will be full of mysteries through its adventures.

Solve puzzles, gather clues, and investigate clues from Ashley Mizuki Robins' past to discover what happened to her parents over the course of two stories. He sets off for Blood Edward Island in Two Memories, and then picks up the story two years later on a trip to Lake Juliet in Beyond Memories.

Another Code: Recollection, which you have received now a new trailer that highlights the improved graphical aspect of the gamesnow has a free demo on the Nintendo eShop that allows you to enjoy the first chapter of Ashley's story, being able to transfer your progress to the full version of the game once it is available.

Nintendo Switch games in 2024

Beyond multiplatform proposals such as Tomb Raider I – III Remastered by Aspyr or Expeditions: A MudRunner Game from ATLUS, Nintendo will continue the start of the year with new exclusives such as Mario vs. Donkey Kongthe new installment of the sub-saga born on Game Boy Advance, or Princess Peach: Showtime!which will take the well-known princess to play all kinds of roles in a new, totally original adventure.

Join the conversation