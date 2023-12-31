We have already shared all the free Fortnite codes for this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

Fortnite

In this case, the information focuses on a rumor of his future collaboration with Doctor Who. This is what was shared:

Rumor Source: According to leaks, new Doctor Who content is expected to arrive in Fortnite in the near future. The information comes from the leaker @disneywholeaksspecializing in details related to Doctor Who.

Planning History: It has been mentioned that a collaboration between Doctor Who and Fortnite was previously planned, but was delayed for adjustments. This was due to Disney's responsibility in distributing the series in North America, seeking to adapt the content to reflect the final season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

Current Status of Content: Apparently, the collaboration content is in early stages of development, suggesting it will be a while before its inclusion in the game. Additionally, it is speculated that there could be more changes before its official launch.

some Christmas news goodies for you. The fortnite collab is still happening but is back to early stages, and disney are overseeing the collaboration as a marketing push. It will be focused on the new series. #doctorwho — Doctor Who Leaks ❄️ (@disneywholeaks) December 24, 2023

What do you think about it?

