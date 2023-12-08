Nexon was present at The Game Awards 2023 to show one more preview of The First Descendant, its looter shooter developed with Unreal Engine 5. In addition to showing more of its action and its attractive visual style, the studio revealed the release window of the title with futuristic touches.

The First Descendant will debut next year on consoles and PC

In case you don’t know, The First Descendant is a free-to-play looter shooter that promises a lot of action and high-quality graphics. The title can be played alone or in a team of up to 4 players. In addition, it promises an interesting narrative that will be developed through missions.

The First Descendant is scheduled to debut in summer 2024, at a date yet to be confirmed. Nexon confirmed that its most recent Open Beta was a success with over 2 million active players. Below you can see its trailer:

