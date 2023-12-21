We have reached a level of leaks that we only need to know about the first sketches written in pencil in an engineer's notebook. On this occasion, it seems that iOS 18 is leaving clues about the future iPhone family, and MacRumors has been able to receive information on the first versions for developers of the operating system with several very interesting references in the code.

The same iPhone 16 for everyone

Throughout the last generations of iPhone, Apple has been introducing models with a generational leap marked by the processor. While the Pro range iPhones debuted new processors, the normal model was satisfied with the previous generation processor.

Currently, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have the new A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus hide last season's SoC with the A16 Bionic inside.

Well, this difference seems to disappear with the new iPhone 16, since the iOS 18 source code refers to the SoC t8140 on all iPhone models, which would imply that for the first time all versions will have the same processor.

Same processor, but with categories

In any case, launching an iPhone 16 with the same processor as an iPhone 16 Pro doesn't make much sense in Apple's roadmap, and we will most likely see A18 Pro and A18 processors simply with which to continue offering superior performance in the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, but maintaining the most striking features of the new platform in the four terminals.

Thus, it would be possible to continue maintaining that hierarchy where the Pro have the highest range of components, but the lowest level of the family is not so evident without the professional label.

And what about the iPhone 16 Ultra?

Much has been said about the launch of an iPhone Ultra, but the truth is that there is no type of indication about it. The iOS 18 source code identifies the new models as D47 (iPhone 16), D48 (iPhone 16 Plus), D93 (iPhone 16 Pro) and D94 (iPhone 16 Pro Max), so in principle there would be no references for the expected model.

However, it must be remembered that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was identified as D84S, the S label being a nomenclature that referred to the code name of the mobile phone project with a 5G modem.

For that reason, the supposed iPhone 16 Ultra could still obtain a correlative or legacy reference number, so it is still early to rule out its existence.

