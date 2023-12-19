The countdown to the Chimes 2023-2024 has begun! Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote will once again be in charge of saying goodbye to the year on Antena 3 and will take the grapes on December 31 at Puerta de Sol for the eighth consecutive year together.

As has been happening all these years, one of the biggest unknowns about the Campanadas is what Cristina Pedroche will be wearing. The Vallecano surprises every New Year's Eve with original and ground-breaking dresses and looks, most of them with an important message behind them with which she would like to start the new year.

After it was officially announced that she and Alberto Chicote would present the Campanadas one more year, Cristina Pedroche wanted to publish a small preview or promotion on her social networks about the most important broadcast of the year.

With “Tic Tac” as the description of the publication, Cristina Pedroche has shared a video in which she appears without clothes and surrounded by water and leaves, with a somewhat disconcerting and enigmatic look. Will she want to give us a clue about what her New Year's Eve dress will be like? Will it have something to do with nature?

Although we are not clear what the presenter is trying to tell us with this post, we are sure that we will soon discover what relationship it has with her role in the Chimes. I can't wait for the 31st to arrive!