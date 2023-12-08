The Game Awards 2023 still has a lot to offer and took the opportunity to show the first gameplay of The First Berserker: Khazan, an action RPG that is being created by Nexon and that will offer hours and hours of exciting battles.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023



As you surely know, The First Berserker: Khazan is an action role-playing game based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise, which seeks to impress all fans of the genre with a delivery that promises a lot.

Due to the progress in its development, those responsible showed a trailer that looks spectacular and that shows a little of everything that its gameplay will offer, so you better take a look at it below.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the game features Khazan, a great general who defeats the Berserk Dragon Hismar with his friend the Archmage Ozma, but is betrayed by his jealous Emperor and is exiled. However, the protagonist decides to take revenge on those who caused his ruin.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year



It is worth mentioning that The First Berserker: Khazan will have intense action with a unique graphic style, making it an interesting proposition for all those looking for something new on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on a date yet to be announced. .

If you want to know all the details of what happened at The Game Awards 2023, you can do so at this link.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News