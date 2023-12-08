The First Berserker: Khazan bursts onto the stage The Game Awards with an evocative and captivating trailer, in which a boy with long silver hair is destined to change the fate of his world by facing monsters of all sorts and from time to time increasing his physical strengthupgrading weapons and armor as the story progresses.

The game will be a single player, objectively action and with strong Souls Like shades, at least as regards the “weapons in hand” gameplay, the rest of the game objectively remains to be seen. During the course of the game we will discover that that boy, who survived a fall into a ravine following an avalanche, he is the general of the Pelos Empire, unjustly accused of treason and for this reason locked in the cart that was taking him to the gallows.

Khazan, having obtained new powers, decides to undertake an arduous journey to regain his honor and, objectively, bringing with him no small amount of anger, he will become the first Berserker of his generation and for this reason he will be ready to push himself beyond human limits. On an aesthetic level we notice an obsessive attention to detail of the characters and a clever use of Cell Shading which makes it “strange” to look at because it adds light where there should be no light. The game will be released on PC, Xbox and PS5.