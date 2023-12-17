These plumbers could have teamed up in the Mario 64 video game.

Mario and Luigi have offered great moments to their followers.

Join the conversation

If we ask you to tell us one of the most famous characters in the world, without a doubt one of your options will be Mario and of course, also his brother Luigi. One of the great games that the red plumber has left us has been Mario 64, which was available for Nintendo 64. What you might not have known is that for this installment A multiplayer mode with Luigi was proposed and yes, years later there is a video that shows for the first time what that would be like.

The success of these characters is undeniable, in fact, in our first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards, the film has won the award for best adaptation of a video game and yes, Super Mario Wonder has won the award for innovation in gameplay. There is no doubt that it is a truly beloved franchise full of successes, so now we are going to take you back in time so you can watch this curious video.

This is what Luigi looked like in Mario 64

This video has been seen thanks to several Twitter accounts, the one you will see just below these lines belongs to Marionova64. Open your eyes wide, because in the material that you will have just below these lines you will have a few seconds to see Luigi in action. This multiplayer mode was finally cancelled, but I'm sure the game would have been great, whether thanks to different mini-games or a kind of cooperative mode.

We finally have a glimpse of what the early multiplayer mode for Super Mario 64 looked like! This is also the first time we have seen Luigi’s SM64 model outside of the Nintendo Leaks! Take a look! pic.twitter.com/Ev3R7NDBtp — Marionova (@Marionova64) December 15, 2023

As you have seen, the material is quite short and yes, it leaves you wanting more. The character of Luigi was in the game until the final year of development, eventually being removed due to different problems with memory. Additionally, multiplayer was also scrapped because at the time, most people would only have one controller when they bought the console. Reasons that today are completely implausible, but you already know that in the past everything was much more complex. Of course there were other reasons too.

As you see, the ideas for Mario 64 were really broad. The game has become a real gem for lovers of the classics and of course, for all those followers of this plumber. In fact, if you have not yet tried Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we encourage you to do so from here, since the final result is simply wonderful. Do not hesitate to live the new adventures of Mario and his friends, because yes, this time you will be able to enjoy many more characters.

Join the conversation