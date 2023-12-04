Despite existing for years, in the world of cybersecurity and computing there has always been a great figure who has earned a place in the news headlines, in society and in the global debate on Internet ethics: the Hackitivists.

These are individuals or groups of people who They use techniques of hacking to promote a cause or an ideology. Their activities range from the leak of confidential information to targeted cyber attacks.

The term hacktivism was popularized in the late 1990s and has remained a “dreaded” concept over the years in today’s digital age. One of the most important examples is the group Anonymous, which has carried out numerous online operations in the name of social justice and freedom of expression.

The ambiguity lies in the fact that, while some hactivists strive to fight for justice and transparency, others take advantage of their capabilities for much darker and more dangerous purposes. In the case of Anonymous, for example, The anonymity of these groups also makes it difficult to determine who is behind the digital masks and what their true intentions are..

Some hactivists are driven by a deep belief in social justice and transparency. They see their activities as a means to fight oppression, censorship and the violation of human rights.

“Ethics are fundamental in ‘hacktivism’. Without it, actions can have negative consequences. ‘Hacktivists’ must balance their objectives with solid ethical principles to ensure that their impact is positive,” he explains in an interview for Computer Hoy Félix Llorente García, SAP Project Manager.

On the other hand, some use their skills to promote a specific political or ideological agenda, often leading to cyberattacks that can cause collateral damage.

Without going any further, many pro-Russian hacktivists, who aim to support Russia’s war in Ukraine and align with the Kremlin’s strategic objectives, carried out DDoS attacks against the Lithuanian government and financial entities after Lithuania decided to block transportation of goods and supplies to Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave located between Lithuania and Poland.

“How this plays out will affect how history views this in the sense that a successful Russian invasion could include a cyber warfare component because most nations regularly check their cyber resilience,” the article explains. next report.

A great ethical debate on the table and an emblematic case: Anonymous

Hacktivism raises a number of fairly complex ethical questions. On the one hand, those who defend them argue that these actions are necessary to expose corruption and fight injustice in an increasingly digitalized world.

They have played a very key role in the revelation of corporate and government scandals, which has led to the fall of companies and the discovery of major scandals in governments, which has opened society’s eyes.

However, the use of illegal methods and the lack of transparency—in many cases—in the actions of hactivists They also generate many doubts. DDoS attacks, for example, can harm companies and organizations not involved in the conflict. Furthermore, the lack of accountability and difficulty in identifying those responsible often leave victims without legal recourse.

“Hacktivism can raise awareness about cybersecurity by exposing vulnerabilities in systems. However, it can also undermine security by using illegal methods. It’s a double edge. Some see it as a means to preserve freedom of expression and privacy online. However, the methods used can be controversial,” adds the expert.

As mentioned before and again using Anonymous as an example, The big problem lies in the fine line that separates the fight for justice and cybercrime..

Additionally, the legal consequences for hactivists vary depending on the jurisdiction and the seriousness of what they have done. Some have been arrested and convicted for their activities, while others have managed to remain anonymous. This lack of consistency in the application of the law adds even more complexity to the debate over whether or not their actions are legitimate.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that the judgment on hacktivism also depends on the perspective of each person, country or institution and the evaluation of the specific circumstances of each case.

What is undeniable is that the hacktivism has changed the way the fight for justice is seen today. Whether seen as heroes or cybercriminals, hactivists will continue to challenge the boundaries of online ethics, raising quite a few questions about how to maintain the balance between online freedom and responsibility today.

“It is difficult to predict, but the role of ‘hacktivists’ is likely to continue to evolve. The ever-changing digital society presents new challenges and opportunities for those seeking to change the status quo,” concludes the expert.