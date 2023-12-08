On the occasion of The Game Awards 2023Embark Studios has announced that its crazy creature, The FinalsAnd now available su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X ed S, e PC via Steam.

This is one Extremely unique shooterwhere players will compete in virtual arenas with bullets and explosions environments completely destructible. In this playground of buildings and technology, players will give the best and worst of themselves, cooperating to help their team achieve victory. squad.

The game is free to play, and now catapults us directly into the Season 1where “the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas” will be celebrated.

The creative director of the game, Gustav Tillebyproudly referred to The Finals as a totally new idea of shooter, far from the other tactical FPS or battle royale games in circulation, which are similar to each other and definitely too many.

Players within The Finals will be able to create their own unique competitor, choosing both the size and type of weapon to bring with them into the blaze of action.

We remind you that now that the game is ready after the last year of testing, the development studio will concentrate to the maximum to guarantee the community an increasingly better experience.