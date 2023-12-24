This year was a reminder that games as a service struggle to succeed and that only a handful survive in an increasingly competitive market. Against all odds, THE FINALS, the friendly FPS from Embark Studios, managed to be a great success.

The video game developed by former veterans of the Battlefield franchise debuted for Xbox, PlayStation y PC unexpectedly on December 7, shortly after the gala The Game Awards 2023. Its surprise release caught the attention of the community and quickly became a hit.

Since its premiere, the free-to-play It conquered the popularity charts on all platforms. Now, just 2 weeks later, he reached a new and important milestone that seems to prove that he is here to stay.

THE FINALS is a success

Through a social media postEmbark Studios announced that more than 10 million players tried out THE FINALS since its surprise release on December 7th. He refrained from revealing more details about it, but took the opportunity to thank the community.

These data will surprise few. At its premiere, the free video game achieved a peak of 242,619 simultaneous players on Steam. 2 weeks after launch, it maintains the good pace and the record for the last 24 hours is 134,420 concurrent users. At the moment, 99,933 personas they are connected.

THE FINALS is one of the most popular proposals on Steam

Although Xbox does not provide player data, it is worth noting that THE FINALS is at the top of the list of games most popular free-to-play on Microsoft platforms. Thus, it surpasses great titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, at least in USA.

THE FINALS is a huge hit on Xbox Series X|S

Embark Studios' game is likely to be a big hit on PlayStation as well, although it's impossible to know. Either way, it is clear that it is one of the surprises of 2023, although it remains to be seen if it manages to address its problems and maintain its user base in the coming months.

Although the reactions of the players are very positive, a large sector of the community attacked the cheaters prominence. Likewise, some elements, such as the speed of movement, generated a debate on social networks.

But tell us, have you already given this free title a chance? Let us read you in the comments.

THE FINALS is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

