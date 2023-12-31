Cheaters and hackers are, without a doubt, one of the recurring problems that affect multiplayer experiences, especially the most popular ones. As expected, THE FINALS was no exception and has been dealing with malicious players since its release. Although the first wave of bans arrived, there is bad news.

THE FINALS is a free FPS developed by Embark Studios, a company made up of veterans who worked on the Battlefield franchise. It debuted in a surprising way on December 7th and became an immediate success, with more than 10 million players on all platforms.

However, problems did not take long to appear. Players took to forums to denounce the large number of cheaters ruining games. The developer studio recognized the drawbacks and promised a solution.

“In the last few days, we had an issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently. We're getting closer to a fix for this bug, and we're starting to beef up our anti-cheat measures again. Thank you for your patience while we resolve the issues. Keeping the game a fluid, safe, and fair space for players is our top priority,” Embark Studios said on Discord.

THE FINALS bans innocent players

According to information from Tom Warren, journalist for The Verge, the first big wave of bans came this weekend. Although this is good news, it seems that innocent players who don't cheatincluding content creators, received a unfair ban.

“Due to certain behavior that goes against our code of conduct, your account has been banned” read the messages that many THE FINALS players received over the weekend.

The journalist theorizes that Embark Studios banned fans who had very good statistics. The streamer PRX Jinggg and many other players confirmed that he did indeed receive a false suspension during the last hours.

Players report being banned for no reason

Twitter user|X Viscose He posted a video where he recorded his mouse movement to prove that he is not cheating or using illegal software to give himself some kind of unfair advantage. In a follow-up post, he reported that his ban was revoked a few hours later.

With any luck, players who received an unfair ban can appeal and regain access to their accounts. While this situation is unfortunate, it is a relief to know that the developers of THE FINALS are taking steps to stop cheaters and hackers.

on a more serious note i rly hope this all gets sorted soon, this game is sm fun and id hate to be forced to quit bc of this — Viscose (@ViscoseOCE) December 31, 2023

But tell us, did you receive any false suspensions? Did you find many cheaters in your games? Let us read you in the comments.

THE FINALS is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

