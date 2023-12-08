Nothing is created, nothing is destroyed, everything is transformed. I don’t know, Lavoisier, when a building in The Finals “transforms” into a pile of rubbleit really seems to me that it will destroy itself.

The first rule of a showunlike Fight Clubit’s not “don’t talk about the show” but rather “let everyone talk about the show”. Only in this way is the right hype created that allows us to count the days until the release. With an open beta played by over seven and a half million people, we can say that the buzz has paid off and the competitors are just waiting to show the whole world how much they are worth. Here is the colourful, fast, tactical, destructive The Finals, which barring any last minute unforeseen events should be open to everyone right as you are reading these lines. If this is not the case, come back to read them later, so sooner or later you will find it open while you are reading these lines. If you are not part of the 7.5M above, know that the work of Embark Studios is a free to play online first person competitive team shooter.

After the juicy ones March preview an invitation arrived to take part in the last two hours of massacre before the official launch and, needless to say, we threw ourselves into it headlong, ready not only to assert ourselves but also to bully the opposing press officers with mocking emotes, because remember that a kill without screaming at the top of your lungs n00b is equivalent to eating a famous snack without licking your fingers. It is only half enjoyed.

THE FINALS, THE TV SHOW WE DESERVE



The Finals revolves around the fictional television show of the same name, in which the best players in the world compete in virtual fights at the last hit point in arenas modeled taking as reference famous cities such as Munich, with its myriad of streets that form a labyrinth of buildings, or Seoul, which develops mainly in vertical making it necessary to master ramps, trampolines and ziplines to move easily. There is no shortage of settings created specifically to exasperate the gameplay, such as the Skyway Stadium whose conformation constantly changes.

May the best win” is not a figure of speech, The Finals is free to play but in-game purchases only offer aesthetic items that are of no use in battle. Hurray!

The developers of Embark Studios are unlikely to find themselves in narrative dead ends, given that it is a virtual reality and therefore there are no limits other than imagination. And in fact to add spice to the challenge, catastrophic random events appear such as hailstorms of meteorites, halved gravity or a nice damage bonus for everyone. Weather conditions also vary from match to matchgoing from a bright sun to the darkest night, from clear skies to thick fog, influencing the gameplay.



Everything is granted and nothing is taken for granted, and a victory that is almost within your pocket can turn into a resounding defeat in the space of a couple of minutes, as the speakers who commentate on the matches never fail to remind us. But what does this spectacular esport consist of? The final and noble aim of The Finals is to fill one’s safes with money. Depending on the game mode chosen, these can appear in vaults located in random locations communicated to all competitors, or be dropped by killed opponents. In any case, they must be collected and deposited in your safe deposit boxes. The team that first accumulates a certain sum wins, or, when time runs out, the richest. Each team currently consists of three players, and the experience ranges from “Quick Cash” and “Bank It” flash games to complex group tournaments. Each match could therefore last a handful of minutes or a good half hour, also depending on the balance of forces in the field. Here the matchmaking system will come into play which obviously was not possible to test in our test, since we were about a hundred people and everyone was playing against everyone regardless of skill. And so far there wouldn’t be anything particularly innovative to report considering the heterogeneous FTP landscape, but Embark has an ace up its sleeve.

ZPAKKO EVERYTHING! (TO BE PRONOUNCED IN AN ORKEAN VOICE)

The peculiarity of The Finals lies in the possibility of destroying any element that is composed of more than one polygon. So far we have been used to exploding crates and barrels, knocking down some walls when required by the level design, but now every architectural element of the map can be damaged or razed to the ground. Staircases collapsing, roofs collapsing, entire apartment buildings collapsing, you could virtually reduce the level to a large parking lot.

This has huge implications for gameplay, as there are no longer any safe places, and the environment changes rapidly, reacting in a deliberately exaggerated manner to stress, to the point that buildings that are the scene of firefights are transformed into an inferno of rubble in the space of a few seconds. We were all quite inexperienced and clumsy, apart from the members of the Embark team, so perhaps we got a little lost in the delirium of total devastation by ignorantly packing everything without evaluating whether it would bring a real tactical benefit, and only time and top players they will be able to find the right balance between running to the safe without caring about anything and the brutal demolition, but it is undeniable that the fun meter went off the scale during the entire gaming session

.The ace in the hole of The Finals is the possibility of razing the entire game map to the ground, transforming every structure into a pile of rubble

The three available builds, thin, normal or gargantuan, influence movement speed and life points, but above all the size of the target we offer to opponents. The bigger we are, only the chances of being hit are greateralthough in a hail of bullets it is still difficult to escape unscathed, regardless of the hit box.

WINNING COST NOTHING

The term “free to play” has too often lent itself to monetization strategies which, to put it diplomatically, tended to favor the most generous players. Fortunately The Finals follows the philosophy of Fortnite, with an optional battle pass that unlocks aesthetic elements and nothing more, given that all weapons can only be unlocked with experience points accumulated in battle. We can therefore breathe a sigh of relief and throw ourselves into the battle certain that “may the best win” is not just a figure of speech.

