The Finals It has earned a good position among today’s shooters for its decision to implement innovative mechanics. Embark Studios already launched a beta for the game that exceeded any expectations and motivated them to continue developing a proposal that was already particularly attractive to most of the players they targeted beta that exceeded the studio’s expectations and made it clear that there was a demand for a game like this. Now, The Game Awards has surprised everyone by revealing that The Finals It is now completely available.

The Finals is a first-person shooting game that became the new phenomenon that managed to take Steam by storm. A completely addictive, frenetic and fun game proposal in which players will have to collect or steal money in order to win the game.

THE ARENA IS OPEN! Rolling out on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in the next hour. CAN YOU REACH THE FINALS?#REACHTHEFINALS pic.twitter.com/FXRtzkggqu — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 8, 2023

The Finals is a game that has been developed by Embark Studios, a studio that is made up of some of the most veteran figures in the industry. The game combines elements from some other very popular titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite y Apex Legendsbut providing its own original and unique touch.

