Yitzhak Rabin, the 25th Prime Minister (PM) of Israel. He is the leader of the Zionist regime of Israel who openly declares himself as an atheist or does not believe in the existence of God. Photo/REUTERS

Rabin was born in 1922 and died in 1995 in a very tragic way, namely being killed by a Jewish extremist after making a peace agreement with Palestine.

The figure of Yitzhak Rabin

He is one of Israel's most influential and controversial leaders. He served as Prime Minister of Israel for two terms, from 1974-1977 and 1992-1995.

Rabin had a brilliant military career. He was a general and Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, leading Israel in the Six Day War and the Yom Kippur War.

Rabin was born in Jerusalem in 1922 and joined the Palmach, a Jewish paramilitary group, at the age of 17.

He participated in Israel's War of Independence and quickly rose to the rank of senior officer. During the 1967 Six Day War, he led Israeli forces in capturing the West Bank and Sinai Peninsula from Egypt. Rabin became Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces in 1967 and served until 1973.

He had moderate political views, with Rabin supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and signing the Oslo Accords, an important milestone in the two sides' peace process.

Atheists in the Jewish State

In an interview with TIME magazine in 1994, Rabin said, “I'm an atheist. I don't believe in God. I believe in the power of humans to create a better future.”

Rabin also once said, “I believe that we must build our own future. We cannot rely on God to do it for us.”