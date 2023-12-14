Suara.com – Do you still remember Peggy Melati Sukma, who used to be famous for the term “Dizzy”? Now Peggy Melati Sukma is enjoying her new life, which is far from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment world.

Peggy Melati Sukma now lives in New Zealand with her husband and children. Yes, Peggy Melati Sukma will remarry in 2022, after 11 years of being a widow.

It is known that Peggy Melati Sukma's husband is not just anyone in New Zealand. So, who is Peggy Melati Sukma's husband?

The figure of Peggy Melati Sukma's husband

Peggy Melati Sukma's husband is a man named Sheikh Reza Abdul Jabbar. Before marrying Peggy Melati Sukma, Reza Abdul Jabbar was already living in New Zealand.

Reza Abdul Jabbar is a businessman born in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. However, Reza has lived in New Zealand for a long time to study and eventually built a business there.

Reza Abdul Jabbar's journey in New Zealand began when he graduated from junior high school. Because he comes from a fairly well-off family, he continued his studies abroad.

Young Reza decided to attend high school in Southland. After graduating from high school, he continued his studies at Massey University's Faculty of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Reza studied agriculture and animal husbandry at the same university until he obtained a Master's degree. This is capital that really helps him in building his current business.

Now Reza is listed as a successful entrepreneur who owns 1000 hectares of land in New Zealand. He also has thousands of dairy cows.

Reza didn't just get the success he has now. He also previously worked on cattle, deer, sheep and goat farms.

While working as an employee, Reza collected his salary to use as business capital. Finally, Reza was able to buy 20 cows and start a farm in Southland in 2002.

The livestock business run by Reza is getting more and more successful as his land area increases. Likewise with the number of cows he owns.

Reza Abdul Jabbar built a milk processing cooperative called Fonterra in Edendale which houses 6,789 farms. Reza is able to process up to 15 million liters of milk per day.