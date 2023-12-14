loading…

The figure of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a lawyer who claims to be Muslim but always fails Palestine in prosecuting Israel for war crimes. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Karim Khan is the current Prosecutor of the ICC (International Criminal Court).

His figure, who claims to be Muslim and often quotes the Koran, is the favorite candidate of the United States (US) and Israel for his current position as ICC Prosecutor.

However, according to the Palestine Chronicle, Thursday (14/12/2023), he is known as a figure who always thwarts Palestine from bringing Israel to the ICC for war crimes.

In March 2021, Khan's predecessor announced an investigation into war crimes committed by the Israeli government. But since Khan took office in June of the same year, there has been no progress.

Karim Khan's campaign to become the new ICC Prosecutor succeeded by a narrow margin in 2021.

Background Karim Khan

He has three decades of experience as an international criminal law and human rights (HAM) lawyer.

Graduating from King's College London, with a Bachelor of Laws, he went on to gain significant experience as a prosecutor, victim advocate and defense lawyer.

Most recently, he served as UN Assistant Secretary General and Special Advisor and Head of the UN Investigative Team to promote accountability for crimes committed by Daesh or ISIS in Iraq (UNITAD) between 2018 and 2021.

Ahmadiyya Faith

A self-described “devout Muslim”, who often quotes the Koran in public statements, Khan comes from the Ahmadiyya community.

Ahmadiyah adherents claim to be Muslims. As a minority group in a number of Muslim-majority countries, they are targets of persecution after being labeled as non-Muslims and even accused of being Israeli agents.