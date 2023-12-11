loading…

Geert Wilders is known as an anti-Islam politician who will become the next PM of the Netherlands. Photo/Reuters

AMSTERDAM – Geert Wilders is a Dutch politician who is known as an anti-Islam figure. Recently, he emerged as one of the strongest candidates to fill the position of Prime Minister (PM) of the Netherlands.

Quoting a Reuters report, Monday (11/2/2023), the emergence of Wilders’ name as a strong candidate for Dutch PM is not without reason. Previously, the party he led (PVV) won the most seats in the Dutch elections on November 22.

So, who exactly is Geert Wilders? To know more about it, see the following review.

Sosok Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders was born in Venlo, September 6 1963. Quoting The Guardian, he grew up in a Catholic family with his three siblings.

After completing higher education, Wilders entered the world of work. Not directly involved in politics, he is known to have worked in the health insurance sector.

His political career began when he joined as a member of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie/VVD). However, he left because he thought the party was too soft on Islam.

It is not known for certain the origin of the anti-Islam ideology embedded in Wilders. However, this principle became stronger when he entered the political realm.

One source said that Wilders’ hatred of Islam emerged during the murder of anti-Islam filmmaker Theo van Gogh. Apart from that, he was also considered increasingly radical when he spent a lot of time in Israel.

At one of its peaks, he founded the Freedom Party (PVV) around 2004. At the heart of his party, Wilders embedded an anti-Islamic platform.

Throughout his activities, Wilders has created many controversies that attack Muslims. One of the surprises was when he released a short film entitled ‘Fitna’.