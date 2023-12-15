loading…

Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister whose cabinet was hit by scandal. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida is in the public spotlight after his cabinet was rocked by a fundraising scandal.

According to a Reuters report, Fumio Kishida has announced changes to his cabinet ranks to stem the impact of scandals that have emerged in his government. It is also hoped that this step will be the first way to restore public trust in his cabinet.

Sosok Fumio Kishida

Fumio Kishida has served as PM of Japan since October 2021.

Quoting The Government of Japan page, Friday (15/12/2023), Kishida was born in Tokyo on July 29 1957. This means he is 66 years old.

Fumio Kishida is the son of Fumitake Kishida, a government official at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. Meanwhile, his grandfather was Masaki Kishida, a department store owner who was also a member of the House of Representatives.

In 1963, Kishida moved to New York, United States, because his father changed jobs. After spending some time in the United States, he returned to Japan in 1973.

After graduating from Kaisei High School, Kishida entered Waseda University's Faculty of Law in 1978. After graduating from college, he worked in banking in 1982.

After navigating the world of banking for some time, Kishida followed his family's footsteps into politics. In 1993, he ran for the Hiroshima district as a member of the House of Representatives.

Interestingly, he won his first nomination. Over time, his political career rose brilliantly.