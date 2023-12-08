The Fantastic Four’s most iconic villain becomes an epic mechanical T-Rex.

Doctor Doom could be the next big villain of the MCU

Los 4 Fantastic They have lived countless adventures that have taken them through completely unexplored terrain. This brings incredible versions of very famous Marvel characters, and This time it was Doctor Doom’s turn. The comic Fantastic Four #13 has presented an incredible unexpected alternative version of his greatest enemy. The comic’s story begins with a raid that occurs between Earth-616 and an alternate reality where heroes and villains are dinosaurs.

After the Fantastic four were trapped in that reality, the next issue begins with the Doctor Doom examining a portal that leads directly to Latveria. In the end, Doctor Doom meets directly with his counterpart, who in this curious alternate reality looks like an impressive metallic T-Rex. They both decide to work together to put their plans into action.

The new comic series of the 4 Fantastic He has taken his group of characters on adventures that usually resolve in just a few issues. Without having a very notable impact on continuity, this series is a great starter if you haven’t read much about the Fantastic Four and want to know more about their world. The last great story of the Fantastic Four took the heroes to save the multiverse from a cosmic threatbut this comic places the characters in stories that allow us to better connect with the characters, far from continuity.

The other big news of great importance about the 4 Fantastic would be his arrival at UCM. Little is known about this, only rumors arose that Pedro Pascal would be the candidate chosen to play Reed Richards. However, Marvel Studios has not yet commented on this. Details about how and when 4 Fantastic will land in the UCM they remain unknown.

