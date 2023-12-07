The Fantastic Four discover the existence of an evil AI that has been operating at Marvel for years.

Los 4 Fantastic They’ve faced some of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe, but some of the biggest are in the form of AI. From Ultron to Nimrod, many artificial intelligences have tried to scare the world. In fact, the Fantastic Four faced off against one such AI, employed by a deeply amoral tech mogul. In this case, however, AI was used for matters of lesser consequence than direct world domination. The comic Fantastic Four #14 found the team dealing with Dan Passi’s AIs.

The villain, who is CEO of Teklogicobecame rich thanks to a social media application called Metamind. This app rewarded users for completing tasks in the real world. However, some people found a fraudulent way to use the app to make a profit. Someone had started use Metamind to recruit villains. This included the construction of a strange device in the ruins of the baxter building. The Fantastic Four subsequently began investigating Passi’s business practices, which led to a very shocking discovery.

Later, Dan Passi explained his evil plan and how Metamind was actually an AI that collected data from its users. Using the personal data of the app’s users, Passi was able to extrapolate numerous futures, knowing what their potential outcomes were. It was a plan that he had been brewing for a long time and the 4 Fantastic There was little they could do to stop it. Legally, he had done nothing wrong, although it was scary to consider. the moral implications that Metamind could have.

Furthermore, the businessman stated that he had calculated the probabilities that the 4 Fantastic could stop him and determined that it was almost impossible. That’s why he was willing to confess his actions. Dan Passi’s fall occurred because someone had managed to take control of Metamind besides him. In the end, the villain begged Reed Richards to help him stop his own creation, and Johnny Storm finally shut down the Metamind servers.

