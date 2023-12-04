The MCU’s most anticipated family, the Fantastic Four, are about to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but after their presentation in Doctor Strange, how will we officially see it?

When we think about the Fantastic four, images of cosmic adventures and scientific experiments come to mind. But what if I told you that your next stop could be none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? Imagine a narrative arc from the 70s, the one that first introduced us to the Fantastic Four facing the mysteries of the multiverse, now as the key to introducing these heroes into the MCU without having to resort to the typical origin story.

The story in question, Fantastic Four (Volume 1) #161-163, is a masterpiece by Roy Thomas and Rich Buckler, released in 1975. In it, our heroes face a parallel reality in crisis. But here’s the interesting thing: that reality is being threatened not by their own Earth, but by an alternative version. This plot not only provides an intriguing twist but also dispenses with the need to retell how the Fantastic Four came to be.

Fantastic Four: Precursor to the Marvel Multiverse

These comics are not only entertainment, but also a milestone: they marked one of the first trips to the multiverse, a concept that is now essential both in the pages of comics and on the big screen. This adventure, which preceded the release of What If…? #1 in 1976, sowed the seeds for the multiverse to become a central element in Marvel stories.

Adapting this story for the MCU would not only be a tribute to the team’s beginnings, but also would open up new narrative possibilities. Imagine the Fantastic Four defending a parallel dimension from a threat from an alternate Earth. This approach could end up trapping them in the MCU, revealing in the end that they have arrived in the reality of our favorite movies.

Reed Richards’ “Stranger” Cameo: A Bridge to the MCU

Reed Richards’ appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is more than just a cameo. It represents a perfect opportunity to integrate the Fantastic Four into the MCU. This adaptation would not only give them a prominent place in the cinematic universe, but would also explain their absence until now, without the need to recreate their origin story.

The Fantastic Four, known as the “First Family,” deserve an introduction to the MCU that lives up to their legacy. Through this story, we can see them not only as superheroes, but as explorers of unknown realities, ready to unravel the mysteries of the multiverse on the big screen. With this adaptation, we would be not only paying tribute to their rich history, but also opening an exciting new chapter for the Fantastic Four in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four and their Cast: A Journey from Cartoons to the Big Screen

The history of the Fantastic four is one of innovation and adventure, and its transfer to MCU represents a crucial moment for both fans and the narrative of superhero cinema. The key to the success of this transition lies not only in fidelity to the original stories, but also in the cast selection. The representation of these iconic characters requires a balance between respect for their legacy and a new interpretation that resonates with contemporary audiences.

John Krasinski, already seen as Reed Richards in the MCU, has proven to be a wise choice, capturing the essence of the charismatic leader and scientific genius. Anticipation is growing around who will play the other members of the team, especially the Invisible Womanthe Human Torch y The thing. These casting choices will not only define the on-screen team dynamic, but also how these characters will fit into the vast Marvel universe.

The addition of the Fantastic Four to the MCU is not just a cinematic event, but an iconic moment that bridges decades of comics with the new era of superhero movies. With a strong cast and a story that captures the essence of the team, the Fantastic Four are destined to shine in the MCU, offering new adventures and, without a doubt, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of fans.