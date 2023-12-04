Dust has always been the worst enemy of PCs, since as many will know, the constant movement of the fans, which are used to prevent their different parts from overheating, often attract large amounts of dust. But I think there are few times like the one shown by a PC gamer, who apparently, instead of a gaming computer, has a real vacuum cleaner.

As can be seen in a photograph that he shared on Reddit, where he showed his concern about what happened, also looking for answers, his PC is completely full of dust. The post is titled: “After only 9 days of use, is this normal?” and in this he says that within his setup, which is inside a CORSAIR 4000D RGB AIRFLOW (mid-tower ATX case, with a high airflow design): “The rear case fan moved to the front, above the center front case fan. Instead, the be quiet Pure Rock 2 case fan was installed at the rear,” adding that he did not expect to see so much dust on the filter in such a short time.

You can read: Desperate user asks for help to stop excessive accumulation of dust inside their PC, and they all conclude that it would be best to move house.

That’s why he asks: “Did something go wrong or is that how it works?”, which immediately generated several responses that suggested the same thing, commenting in summary that the ventilation system of his gaming PC is so efficient, that it has been eliminating all the dirt from your house and therefore, it has been accumulating inside the cabinet. This happens because, as we mentioned, fans such as the power supply and graphics card suck air into the case, taking the dust with them.

Among the different responses from the community on this player’s post, users have said: “The filter is doing its job. However, 9 days is a little fast for so much dust. Maybe you need to dust and vacuum your house!”, further commenting: “Just clean the dust trap every few days and your house will be free of dust.” Although there are also those who comment that: “Vacuum cleaner manufacturers hate this simple trick.”

How to keep your PC dust-free

As I said before, it is very difficult to prevent PCs and other devices from attracting dust and dirt, especially if the fans work excellently and without problems. This is because the accumulation of dust is not caused by the device, but by the environment. So, the obvious recommendations are to clean and hopefully vacuum frequently the room where the PC is. But also, open the cabinet and clean its interior, especially checking that dust does not accumulate on the fans, so that they can operate without hindrance.

Some manufacturers recommend cleaning PCs between 3 to 6 months, although in certain cases it will depend on other factors, thinking about how high the degree of contamination or dust formation is in the room.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord