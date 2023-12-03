Europe is a melting pot of languages: a nursery that begins in Tarifa and ends in the Arctic through which a hundred languages ​​of the most varied origins coexist and relate to each other. There is everything from deformed and ancient Latin heritage to deformed monsters that have ended up dominating the world, to arcane languages ​​and languages ​​that come from beyond the wall.

If you are not a linguist, getting an idea of ​​how the main languages ​​(and the smaller ones) relate to each other and where they come from can become a headache. To achieve this, there are little heroes (always without capes) who have drawn various linguistic maps of the continent. Thanks to their work, understanding family relationships in the various languages ​​of the continent is a much simpler task.

The last and most spectacular one we have come across is this one made by Alternative Transport, a fun Anglo-Saxon blog that covers some of our little obsessions (transport, maps, languages, etc.). Based on a previous, somewhat less attractive one, the result is a wonderful map abstract in which we can easily locate the families and languages ​​of every corner of Europe.

The goal of the map is to illustrate how close or far the languages ​​are from each other. That is, the possibility that we understand some of them without using our contemporary lingua franca, English. To do this, it is based on the number of words that two given languages ​​can share. The more you share, the closer you will be on the map. The interesting thing is to see how fence There are languages ​​that we know are different on paper (for example, Polish and Slovak) but very close in practice.





The first division is Indo-European: most of the languages ​​spoken on the continent come from the remote and unknown Proto-Indo-European, a root that integrates the languages Slavicto the languages german and the languages romances, the three great families. Some are left out, yes: the mysterious Basque, Hungarian, Finnish and Estonian (these last two Uralic languages) have a very different ancestry.

That is why they appear on the margins, along with border rarities or the result of immigration such as Iranian, Turkish or Maltese, a Semitic exceptionality resulting from the historical Arab domination of the island, and which still survives today.





The Uralics, including the Hungarian, Ugric language.

All the others are included within a common trunk. There are some small exceptions to the dominant family trio. The most striking is that of the Greek, whose Christmas gatherings are solitary: no one accompanies him within his branch. Another funny one is Albanian, also at its own pace, and together they add up to as many languages ​​as those found in the Baltic languages, personified in the Latvian and in the Lithuanian (with its two dialects). The Celtic group is also small: few speakers and varieties (Welsh, Gaelic and Breton).





The Celtic languages.

The heavyweights remain. The one that affects us directly is romance. Within the family the relationship is varied: the Italian she gets along so well with him español as with him French, but these last two are very separated. In between sneaks the Catalanquite intelligible for a Spaniard or an Italian. Portuguese y gallego They are close to each other but far from everyone except the Spanish. And in a remote place, the Romanian one, very far away.

In between slips the melting pot of Romance languages, often in danger of extinction: rarities still alive such as Asturian, Friulian, any variant of the Italian peninsula (Venetian or Ligurian, although they do not appear on the map), Aragonese (also absent), Occitan, Sardinian, Walloon, Picardy or Franco-Provençal.





Las romances.

Each point represents not only position, but also volume: the larger it is, the more speakers that language will have. This is especially evident in the Germanic languages, which are very unbalanced: English y German They carry all the weight, although they are distant. In between they fall Dutchquite intelligible with German, and Frisian, whose particularity makes it very, very close to medieval English.

The tongues are on top scandinavian, a micro-family within a big family. The largest language is Swedish, close to both varieties of Norwegian and Danish, but quite far from Icelandic, an ossified and archaic oddity of the original Scandinavian. The Faroese is also half-horse of everyone.





The Germanic ones.

Finally, the Slavic family. Large in size and extension and richer than it appears at first glance. The largest circle corresponds to Russian, which strangely enough is quite far from all the others. His closest relative is Ukrainianquite intelligible with the Belarusian. I finish y Slovak They are close, but not as close as the previous two, and the Polish It is relatively similar to Slovak. Close to Polish are the minority Silesian and Sorbian (the latter present in Germany).

Further south is the particular family of Slavic-Balkan languages, all of them very close to each other. We start with the Slovenian, the most remote of all, but very similar to the quartet of Serbian-Croatian-Bosnian and Montenegrin, essentially the same language with very few variations (although exacerbated in recent years). In the background on the right, the other binomial: the Bulgarian-Macedonian, quite similar to each other.





The Slavs.

The final result is a perfect way to approach the European linguistic reality. A gift that acts as a visual map as it can be easily transferred to the brain files, going to it whenever necessary. It is didactic (and open to updating: here you can propose your language if it is missing) and is very intuitive, and its graphic value allows it to be informative and memorizable. In short, a gift for all those passionate about languages.

In Xataka | The true size of each language in the world, illustrated in this great graphic

*An earlier version of this article was published in March 2017