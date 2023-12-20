Marvel had found in Jonathan Majors the figure of its greatest symbol of its future. In his hands was the Multiverse Saga. Now only oblivion remains.

Jonathan Majors has been fired from Marvel Studios. The emblematic actor of Kang the Conqueror was the only pillar on which a Multiverse Saga was supported that, at this time, was languishing after the resounding premieres of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, She- Hulk and Secret Invasion, among others. Only James Gunn with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had managed to keep afloat a franchise that, after Avengers: Endgame, seemed not to raise its head.

However, despite all this, Kevin Feige's plans were very clear. Marvel Studios had to continue solidifying its narrative around Jonathan Majors and Kang the Conqueror if they wanted to achieve with the Multiverse Saga the same thing they did in movie theaters with the Infinity Saga. That is to say, slowly grow your story around the figure of a villain to explode the climax in an event film. But sometimes fate is capricious. And the actor took it upon himself to thwart those plans.

The trial of Kang the Conqueror, beyond the media

In March 2023, the news broke. Jonathan Majors had been accused by his partner of physical assault. According to the version of Grace Jabbari, ex-girlfriend of the Marvel Studios actor, she tried to read a message on Majors' phone and he, furious, hit her. Apparently it had happened other times before. In fact, it was reported that the Hollywood star asked Jabbari not to seek medical help or inform the police. The actor feared that his image would be damaged. The actor's fears have materialized.

Last night, the trial of Jonathan Majors concluded. The defendant was found guilty of most of the charges and could face a year to a year and a half in prison.. Surely, he will avoid prison by paying compensation and doing other social services. But what the Marvel Studios actor will not prevent is his fall as a media star. Hollywood will close its doors on him as quickly as he was fired as Kang the Conqueror. Basically, in a matter of minutes.

Kang the Conqueror's final goodbye in the UCM

Just moments after the court made a decision on Jonathan Majors and found him guilty, Marvel Studios announced the news. The Kang the Conqueror actor was abruptly fired by the company. In addition, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was now renamed Avengers 5, since the figure of the character played by Majors had been affected enough by the acts of the actor's private life that they did not want to have anything to do with it.

A curious horizon opens for Marvel Studios. On the one hand, it is clear that Jonathan Majors will not work with this studio again and, perhaps, with any other. But, on the other hand, Kevin Feige's plans do not seem to be in tune with a change of actor. Why change the title of Avengers: Kang Dynasty if you're going to do a recast? No, it doesn't make sense. Most likely, we have said goodbye to this villain forever in the movies. But fortunately, the MCU has a lot more to offer.

What do you thing about all this? What is your opinion on the dismissal of Jonathan Majors by Marvel Studios? Leave us your rating in the comments so that, together, we can offer a much broader perspective about this case. Ultimately, the situation “affects” everyone, in the sense that any lover of the UCM will be affected by this case, directly or indirectly.

